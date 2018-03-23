GARDNER, Evelyn S. (Hill)

Of Hamburg, NY, March 21, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Herbert W. Gardner; loving mother of Janet (David) Kapalczynski, Elaine (John) Minton, and the late Susan and Lawrence Gardner; sister of Louise (late Joseph) McAndrews, Anna Mae (late Frank) Gracer, Mary Ertl, and Linda (late Roy) Perez; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Sunday from 1-5 pm at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555), and where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 5 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The McGuire Group Journeys Program c/o 2699 Wehrle Dr., Williamsville, NY 14221. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com