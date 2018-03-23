Photos from our readers: National Puppy Day

Photo: 1 / 104

In honor of National Puppy Day on March 23, we asked our readers to send in their dog pictures. If you'd like to send us a submission, email Qina Liu at qliu@buffnews.com. Please include: how old is your puppy, what kind of breed is he/she, your puppy's name and any other information you'd like us to include in the caption.