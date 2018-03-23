Thousands mourn Rep. Louise M. Slaughter
Friday, March 23, 2018
Rep. Louise M. Slaughter served in Congress for more than 30 years. She died on March 16, 2018. She was 88. Her funeral was held at 11 a.m. March 23 at the Eastman Theatre's Kodak Hall in Rochester, N.Y.
