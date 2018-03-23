Federation Class A boys basketball state semifinal capsule

Who: NYSCHSAA-Park School Pioneers (23-5) vs. NYSPHSAA-XI Amityville Warriors (27-1)

What: New York State Federation Tournament of Champions

When: Saturday at 2:15 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls (It's the former Glens Falls Civic Center)

NYS Sportswriters Rankings: Park is ranked No. 1, while Amityville is third.

How they got here: Park defeated Nazareth of Brooklyn, 65-50, in the New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association championship game March 11 at Villa Maria. The Pioneers used a 12-2 run early in the third quarter to turn a two-point halftime lead into a comfortable advantage. Julian Eziukwu scored 10 of his game-high 17 points in the second half for the Pioneers, while Noah Hutchins and Dan Scott each added 14 points.

Amityville captured the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championship last weekend in Binghamton by defeating I-Ardsley, 74-54. Tournament MVP Josh Serrano recorded 29 points, six steals and five assists to lead the Warriors, while Jayson Robinson added 18 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. Amityville limited Ardsley to 30 percent shooting and forced 20 turnovers with its press. The Warriors also defeated 2017 state champion V-Irondequoit in the semifinals, 52-42, during their trip to Floyd L. Maines Arena.

Park key players: Senior Brandon Smith (14.4 ppg), junior Noah Hutchins (12.7 ppg, 6.6 apg, 5.0 rpg), junior Dan Scott (16.4 ppg, 2.8 apg), junior Quentin Nnagbo (6.6 ppg, 6.2 rpg), junior Julian Eziuku (5.9 ppg, 6.5 rpg), sophomore John Orogun (5.4 ppg, 6.6 rpg).

Amityville key players: Senior Josh Serrano (28.0 ppg), senior Jayson Robinson (18.0), senior Julius Goddard (13.0), freshman Myles Goddard (8.0), senior Braden Tannis (6.0).

Next: The winner advances to Sunday afternoon's championship game at 4 p.m. against either defending champion and independent school Albany Academy (14-6) or PSAL champion Brooklyn Law and Technology (22-3).