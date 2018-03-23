Elaine's Flower Shoppe and Gifts is still growing

Elaine's Flower Shoppe and Gifts is getting ready to grow again.

The florist will open its third location at 201 Main St. in East Aurora on April 2 in a former metal fabrication shop.

Longtime Elaine's employees and sisters Dona Kurkowiak and Emma Patti, along with their partner Dale McCormick, bought the company's Depew store from its original owner, Elaine Bialecki, when she retired in 2015.

Bialecki had the store in two different locations on George Urban Boulevard over a period of 36 years. The new owners moved the store to 5100 Transit Road in Depew in May. Shortly after buying Elaine's, the trio purchased Hock's in 2015. That flower shop, which opened as a greenhouse operation in 1922, was preparing to close.

All three stores will now do business under the Elaine's banner.

Elaine's also has partnered with Noco Express to sell affordable bouquets in 11 of its locations.