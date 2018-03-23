Editorial: It seems to us - Carson in the doghouse; pugilistic politicians and meeting for no reason

HUD Secretary and former neurosurgeon Ben Carson finally wised up and took responsibility for the extravagant $31,000 dining room set for his office. But not before he tried blaming his better half, Candy: “I left it to my wife, you know, to choose something. I dismissed myself from the issues.”

But after American Oversight, a liberal-leaning advocacy group, requested staff emails – released under a Freedom of Information Act – and cajoling from aides, Republicans and finally Democrats on the Senate Banking Committee, which oversees the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Carson finally gave in.

Also, he might have tired of the doghouse he built after blaming his wife.

…

It’s one of those delicious phrases we wish we had thought of first, but it’s too good not to pass on. President Trump and former Vice President Joseph Biden got into a verbal free-for-all on Thursday over the president’s performance in office and Biden’s consideration of mounting a campaign to win the White House in 2020.

Trump is 71. Biden is 75. Both men threatened to inflict physical pain on the other, prompting witty observers to proclaim the coming of the “septuagenarian smackdown.” Brililiant! It may not threaten the dangers of a “Thrilla in Manila” or a “Rumble in the Jungle,” but they sure could sell tickets. Bone spurs and all.

…

Well, that must have been an interesting meeting. Nicholas R. Stankevich, a Genesee County businessman with eyes on the Democratic nomination to take on Rep. Chris Collins this November met this week with the Clarence Republican to talk about … stuff: gun control, immigration, border security.

It was an odd thing, which other Democrats in the race promptly noted. For one, Collins wouldn’t meet with them in public and, in fact, avoids the kinds of “town hall” meetings that many other public officials embrace, if tenderly.

The meeting took place in Washington and while the two men agreed on the event’s professional cordiality, but later, they couldn’t even agree on what they had said to one another.

It must be something in the Washington water supply.