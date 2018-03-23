ECC basketball falls in national quarterfinals

ECC men’s basketball fell in the NJCAA Division II quarterfinals Thursday in Danville, Ill., losing to defending champion Southwestern Iowa, 68-66.

ECC had the ball under its hoop with 6.8 seconds to go but was forced into a turnover on its final possession. Shevon Anisca led the Kats with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Michael Motley scored 16 and Pedro Marquez added 13.

ECC trailed by eight at halftime, 35-27, but closed the gap by going 6 of 7 from three-point range in the second half. ECC went ahead, 42-41, midway through the half, but Southwestern Iowa answered with a 9-0 run and held the lead the rest of the way. ECC got within one possession in the final minute but couldn’t pull off its second consecutive upset while turning the ball over 23 times.

The Kats fell to 19-10, but their season isn’t over yet. They will face Danville Area (Ill.) CC in the consolation round at 4 p.m. Friday.