Duplicate Bridge: March 24, 2018

The Bridge Center of Buffalo will hold a Vernal Equinox Celebration and Open Game at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 25.

The Airport Bridge Club continues offering extra points at all of its games during the coming week.

The Buffalo Spring Sectional Tournament will be held Friday, April 13, to Sunday, April 15, in the Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, with pairs games at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Swiss teams at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. For partnerships, call Dian Petrov at 688-1226. For more info, click this link.

Tournament calendar

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, March 27, to Sunday, April 1. For info, click this link.

Rochester Spring Sectional – Knights of Columbus, 70 Barrett Drive, Webster. Saturday, April 7, and Sunday, April 8. For info, click this link.

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Williamsville. Friday, April 13, to Sunday, April 15. For info, click this link.

Rochester 199er Sectional – Century Club, 566 East Ave., Rochester. Friday, April 20, and Saturday, April 21.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 22, to Monday, May 28. For info, click this link.

Ithaca Sectional – Location TBA. Saturday, June 2, and Sunday, June 3.

District 5 Spring Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, June 11, to Sunday, June 17.

Rochester Summer Sectional – Location TBA, Webster. Saturday, July 14, and Sunday, July 15.

Hamilton Sectional – Royal Canadian Legion, 435 Limeridge Road East, Hamilton, Ont. Saturday, July 14, and Sunday, July 15.

Syracuse Regional – Holiday Inn, 441 Electronics Parkway, Liverpool. Monday, Aug. 13, to Sunday, Aug. 19.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – Monroeville Convention Center/Doubletree Hotel, 209 Mall Plaza Blvd., Monroeville, Pa. Tuesday, Aug. 28, to Sunday, Sept. 3.

St. Catharines Regional – Holiday Inn Parkway Conference Centre, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Tuesday, Sept. 4, to Sunday, Sept. 9.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 21, to Sunday, Sept. 23.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Location TBA, Webster. Saturday, Oct. 6, and Sunday, Oct. 7.

Buffalo Regional – Adams Mark Hotel, 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 16, to Sunday, Oct. 21.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Location TBA, Canandaigua. Saturday, Nov. 10, and Sunday, Nov. 11.

District 5 Winter Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, Dec. 3, to Sunday, Dec. 9.

2019

Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, to Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, to Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019.

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Friday, April 5, 2019, to Sunday, April 7, 2019.

Rochester Spring Sectional – Saturday, April 13, 2019, and Sunday, April 14, 2019.

Toronto Easter Regional – Tuesday, April 16, 2019, to Sunday, April 21, 2019.

Rochester Regional – Tuesday, May 13, 2019, to Sunday, May 18, 2019.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Tuesday, May 21, 2019, to Monday, May 27, 2019.

District 5 Spring Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, June 10, 2019, to Sunday, June 16, 2019.

Rochester Summer Sectional – Saturday, July 13, 2019, and Sunday, July 14, 2019.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, to Sunday, Sept. 2, 2019.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, to Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, and Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.

Buffalo Regional – Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, to Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.

Toronto Fall Regional – Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, to Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, and Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

District 5 Winter Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, to Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

Bridge Center of Buffalo.

Bridge Club Meridian.

Western New York Unit 116.

Duplicate scores

Week of March 12 to March 18

ACBL Sanctioned Clubs

Airport Bridge Club Monday morning – One winner. A: Barbara Libby and Nancy Wolstoncroft, 58.33%; (tie) Howard Foster and Mike Ryan, Bob Sommerstein and Allen Beroza, 57.08%; B: Pawan Matta and Bill Boardman, 56.25%; Tova and Andrei Reinhorn, 55%; C: June Feuerstein and Florence Boyd, 52.50%.

Airport Bridge Club Tuesday morning – North-south, A: John Ziemer and Vince Pesce, 55.06%; B/C: Joyce Greenspan and Florence Boyd, 53.57%; east-west, A/B: Barbara and Martin Pieterse, 58.04%; C: Nancy Kessler and John Kirsits, 48.51%.

Airport Bridge Club Wednesday morning – North-south, A/B/C: Denise Slattery and Bob Sommerstein, 66.67%; Alan Greer and Allen Beroza, 54.58%; east-west, A/B: Walt Olszewski and Martin Pieterse, 57.08%; Marilyn Sultz and Dorothy May, 54.17%; C: Dorothy and Larry Soong, 51.25%.

Airport Bridge Club Thursday morning – One winner. (Tie) Pawan Matta and Bill Boardman, Nancy Wolstoncroft and Alan Greer, 59.03%; Judi Marshall and Sandi England, 54.86%; Allen Beroza and Art Matthies, 52.78%.

Airport Bridge Club Friday morning – One winner. Nadine Stein and Denise Slattery, 59.03%; Eleanor Whelan and Mike Silverman, 56.94%; Joyce Greenspan and Alan Greer, 54.86%; Barbara and Martin Pieterse, 54.17%.

Airport Bridge Club Saturday afternoon – One winner. A: Martha and John Welte, 60.71%; Nancy Wolstoncroft and Alan Greer, 57.14%; B: Shirley Cassety and Ross Markello, 56.55%; C: Bill Boardman and Ron Henrikson, 54.76%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Tuesday noon – Non-life masters. One winner. A: Carol Neuhaus and Bob Ciszak, 71.63%; Jim Easton and Marilyn Wortzman, 59.54%; B: Carla Press and Agi Maisel, 58.46%; C: Joel Brownstein and Sol Messinger, 52.91%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Wednesday morning – North-south, A: Ed Drozen and Sharon Benz, 65.18%; B: Claire Gareleck and Ginny Panaro, 57.44%; C: Bill Noltee and Rose Bochiechio, 48.09%; east-west, A: Bud Seidenberg and Fred Yellen, 67.86%; B/C: Sue Neubecker and Tova Reinhorn, 60.12%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday noon – 0-750 game. North-south, A/B: David Whitt and Sharon Wilcox, 63.03%; Joe Miranda and Usha Khurana, 61.57%; Pat Kilbury and Jeff Oshlag, 56.35%; C: Bill Noltee and Terry Camp, 49.74%; east-west, A/B: Carla Press and Agi Maisel, 56.83%; C: Joel Brownstein and Sol Messinger, 51.33%; C: Carol Neuhaus and Burt Freiman, 47.51%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday evening – One winner. A: Bert Hargesheimer and Pat Rasmus, 70%; B: Peter and Penny Shui, 48%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Friday morning – One winner. A: Christy Kellogg and Stan Kozlowski, 61.85%; B: Susan Bergman and Penny Shui, 54.81%; Bud Seidenberg and Jay Costello, 54.44%; C: Andrei and Tova Reinhorn, 54.44%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Saturday noon – One winner. A/B: Penny and Peter Shui, 71%; Christy Kellogg and Bert Hargesheimer, 68%; Shakeel Ahmad and Manju Ceylony, 55%; C: Carol Bedell and Dorothy Soong, 45.93%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Howell. Joe Miranda and Sandi England, 64.81%; Lillian Gotshall and Merry Osterander, 57.41%.

Bridge Club Meridian Monday morning – Howell. A: Bud Seidenberg and Fred Yellen, 63.10%; B: Terry Fraas and Elaine Universal, 54.17%; Donna Steffan and Claire Gareleck, 52.38%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 45.83%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – North-south, Sandy Marcussen and Anne O’Connor, 57.3%; Bob Lederhouse and Sam Grossman, 55.7%; Ron Fill and Chuck Heimerl, 53.7%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Tuesday evening – Howell. Jasbeer and Violet Makhija, 62.43%; Madhav and Beena Deshmukh, 59.78%; Miriam Regnet and Elve Johnston, 58.10%; Walt Olszewski and Sushil Amlani, 55.01%; Joyce Kindt and Bob Lederhouse, 54.24%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Saturday afternoon – International Match Point Game. North-south, Miriam Regnet and Roy Crocker, 16 imps; Joyce Kindt and Shirley Salter, 7; Stuart Caswell and William Castle, 3; Sushil and Maria Amlani, 0; east-west, David Whitt and Sharon Wilcox, 26 imps; David and Connie Wilson, 0.

Other clubs

ABA Humboldt Bridge Club Tuesday evening – Howell. Diana Brown and Pearl Harris, 63.67%; Mary Scofield and Doanne Jackson, 63.33%.

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – North-south, George Mayers and Chuck Heimerl, 61%; Ron Fill and Marian Morber, 56%; east-west, Fritz Schweiger and Marv Feuerstein, 53.1%; Lois Randaccio and Audrey Kotas, 52.6%.

Amherst Senior Center Thursday morning – North-south, George Mayers and Marian Morber, 65%; Sam Grossman and Shirley Cassety, 49%; east-west, Fritz Schweiger and Marv Feuerstein, 68%; Phyllis and Alan Vogt, 57%.

Canterbury Woods Duplicate Wednesday – North-south, George Lee and Dick Munschauer, 51.7%; Sukhanand Jain and Fred Nadel, 50.8%; east-west, Emily Wettlaufer and Iris Friedman, 59.6%; Esther Greene and Ruth Lansing, 51.7%.

Clarence Senior Center Thursday – Howell. Kathy Borcik and Bill Westley, 57%; Judy Thielman and Elaine Wegrzyn, 55%; Dona Tepas and Marge McMillen, 54%.

Town of Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday – Howell. Evelyn Vitello and Edna Fill, 56.2%; Mike Brown and Ron Fill, 55%; Edna Henrich and Thelma Frauenhofer, 53.7%.

