DREWITT, Albert R.

DREWITT - Albert R. March 19, 2018, at age 87. Beloved fiance; of Arlene (nee Hudomint) Jack and husband of the late Diane Drewitt; dearest friend of Donald (Gracia) Jack, Caroline Jack and Darlene Achee; step-father of Cathy (Peter) Tubolino and Sue (Joe) Bologna; brother-in-law of Dennis (Eunice) Hudomint; cherished grandfather of many grandchildren; uncle of Ronald (Sue) Raymond, Judy Cinelli, Thomas Drewitt, Robert (Sharon) Drewitt and Janice (Len) Bean; also survived by many other loving family members. Al was a Korean War Veteran and a retired Erie County Sheriff in the Aviation Division Reserves. Mr. Drewitt was Co-Owner of Saffire, Drewitt, and Engel Food Brokers. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday from Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 4375 Harris Hill Rd., Williamsville, at 10:30 AM. Friends invited. Please assemble at church. If desired, memorials may be made in Al's name to Buffalo VA Medical Center, 3495 Bailey Ave., Buffalo, NY 14215 or American Legion 900, 9 Eckerson Ave., Akron, NY 14001. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716-836-6500). Please share your condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com