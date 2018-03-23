Daily Drive Podcast: New beginnings and Giants in draft
In this edition of the Daily Drive Podcast, Paul Peck and Kevin Sylvester from Buffalo Sports Page discuss the new opportunities for a few Bills free agents and the Giants trading a defensive end.
Rundown
0:00 A second chance for Star Lotulelei?
4:01 Lotulelei is not an impact guy on the stat sheet.
7:00 Rating of Bodine and what it means.
10:05 Two-Minute Drill: Giants trade of Paul-Pierre makes 2nd pick in draft even more interesting.
