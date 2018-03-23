Colleges: UB's Power throws no-hitter, ECC men's basketball wins consolation game

Ally Power threw her first career no-hitter as the University at Buffalo’s softball team opened its home and Mid-American Conference schedule with a 9-1 win over Eastern Michigan (4-19, 0-1) in five innings.

The junior from Colorado struck out five, walked three batters and committed one of two errors by the Bulls. Eastern Michigan’s lone run came in the top of the third inning on a sacrifice fly.

Danielle Lallos had three runs batted in, while Jessica Goldyn and Anna Aguon each had two.

The Bulls (9-14, 1-0) have already matched their win total from last season and wrap up the weekend series Saturday at 1 p.m. at Dobson Field.

Elsewhere, Niagara lost to Kennesaw State, 6-5, and North Carolina State, 9-1, on the first day of the Homewood Suites by Hilton RDU/RTP Challenge in Raleigh, North Carolina Friday.

Jerri Ann Orfano had a two-RBI single for NU in the first game before Kennesaw broke a 5-5 tie on a wild pitch in the bottom of the fifth inning.

The Purple Eagles (5-15) face MAAC opponent Marist as part of the tournament at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Consolation prize

A day after losing a two-point game to defending-champ Southwestern Iowa in the NJCAA Division II quarterfinals, the ECC men’s basketball team beat Danville Area (Ill.) CC in the consolation round, 65-54.

Kasey Walker-Gregg went 3 for 6 from beyond the arc and led the Kats offensively with 15 points, while Shevon Anisca added 14 points and 12 rebounds.

ECC held a 31-29 at halftime. The Kats play Arkansas State Mid-South at 2 p.m. Saturday for fifth place.

Griffs men’s lax looks to rebound

Canisius men’s lacrosse looks to bounce back from a lopsided loss to No. 1 Albany when the Golden Griffins kick of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference play Saturday.

The Griffs play at Siena, a school they’ve faced a program-high 30 times, at 1 p.m.

Connor Kearnan is leading Canisius (3-3) in assists (21) and points (31) this season. Mathieu Boissonneault leads the Griffs with 16 goals.

Siena (2-3, 0-1) lost its MAAC opener, falling 12-11 to Quinnipiac last weekend. The Saints are led in scoring by Chris Robertson, who has 10 goals and 10 assists.

Women’s lax starts MAAC play

Canisius women’s lacrosse starts its MAAC slate at 11 a.m. Saturday when it hosts a Manhattan Jaspers team that has lost two of their last three games.

The Golden Griffins (3-4) are coming off a 7-6 victory against Bryant last Thursday. Jourdan Roemer scored three second-half goals, including the game-winner, in that contest. She leads Canisius with 28 points on the season.

Niagara (3-5) will play for charity in their MAAC opener against Iona at 1 p.m. T-shirts will go on sale and donations taken for the Wounded Warrior Project.

Niagara is also coming off a victory against Bryant, an 18-8 beatdown. Rachel MacCheyne, the team’s points leader, recorded three goals.