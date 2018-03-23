Cheektowaga police warn about 'extremely potent' heroin

After responding to three overdoses in the span of six hours, Cheektowaga police issued a warning to the public Thursday night about "extremely potent doses of heroin" circulating in the town.

None of the overdoses were fatal, police said.

They asked anyone with information about the heroin to contact Cheektowaga police at 686-3500. For help with addiction, police urged calling the Crisis Services' 24-hour addiction hotline at 831-7007.