Grand jury votes not to indict man who shot 12-year-old boy in face

An Erie County grand jury has voted not to indict a Buffalo man who says he fired a "warning shot" out of his bedroom window in November and seriously injured a 12-year-old boy.

The grand jury’s decision regarding Edward M. Bald, 61, was revealed in court Friday morning before Erie County Court Judge Sheila A. DiTullio.

Bald told police someone threw a rock through his window of his Quincy Street home just before noon Nov. 17. He fired his shotgun back out through a hole in the glass.

The boy, now 13, lost his right eye, had shotgun pellets in his brain, a collapsed lung, a blood clot, brain swelling and damage to his esophagus, a family member told The Buffalo News a few days after the shooting.

Bald was interviewed after the shooting but was not arrested by police.

State law allows a person to use deadly force to defend their home only under limited circumstances. Those include when a person reasonably believes such action is necessary to stop or prevent a burglary or attempted burglary. The use of physical force, but not deadly force, is allowed in defending a person's own home when the crime involved is larceny or criminal mischief – like the breaking of a window.

In the days after the shooting, the boy's aunt told the News they had not yet been able to hear the boy's side of the story and said the family did not want to focus on the legality of the shooting. She said the family wasn't sure what the boy and another boy who was also at the scene were doing at the property but acknowledged Bald "had a right to protect his property and his home."

Bald reported to police in July 2015 that someone opened a bathroom window at his home after cutting a screen and popping it out of the jamb, according to a police report. Bald also reported in December 2004 that someone tried breaking into his home by breaking a window, according to another police report.