Buffalo among U.S. cities hosting anti-gun violence rallies

More than 2,500 protesters are expected to take a stand against gun violence in Buffalo’s March for Our Lives rally and cavalcade on Saturday, according to Mayor Byron W. Brown.

The event is in solidarity with other March for Our Lives demonstrations also happening Saturday in Washington, D.C., and other U.S. cities.

Buffalo’s rally begins at 1 p.m. at the steps of City Hall, followed by a march through downtown, starting at Niagara Square.

The March for Our Lives campaign has sparked a national conversation demanding Congress enact gun control legislation.

It was organized by students from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.