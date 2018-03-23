BRYCH, Celia T.

BRYCH - Celia T. March 20, 2018, of Cheektowaga, NY, age 96. Beloved daughter of the late Marion and Veronica (nee Farszmil) Brych; dearest sister of the late Henry (late Mary) Brych, late Anthony (late Emily) Brych, late Stephania (late Eugene) Doruszewski and the late John Brych. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Saturday from 9:00-10:30 AM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd.), where Funeral Services will follow at 10:30 AM and from St. Philip the Apostle Church at 11:15 AM. Entombment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com