[BN] Blitz newsletter: No charges coming against Zay Jones, but league could still act

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office declined to pursue felony charges of vandalism against Bills receiver Zay Jones, Mark Gaughan reported. The DA's office has determined there was insufficient evidence.

While that's good news for Jones and the Bills, it doesn't mean he'll get off scot-free. The NFL will conduct its own investigation into the wacky incident and could still choose to suspend Jones.

The league's decision, however, in unlikely to come remotely as quickly as the DA's decision not to pursue charges. It could be a while before we learn how this will unfold.

Bills lose leading wide receiver: Free agent receiver Deonte Thompson reportedly signed with the Cowboys. He led all Bills wideouts with 430 yards and tied with Zay Jones in first with 27 receptions. (And the Bills didn't sign Thompson until midway through the season.)

Speaking of Bills receivers... If those numbers don't sound like typical team-leading numbers, that's because they aren't. The Bills' receiving corps needs help. Mark Guaghan listed WR as the team's second-biggest need behind quarterback, putting it even ahead of middle linebacker.

Bills get 66-1 Super Bowl odds: Ouch. Those the same odds as the Browns, who have won one game in the last two years. At least they're not the Jets, though. They got off at 100-1.

AJ McCarron reunited with college jersey number with Bills: McCarron joined other esteemed No. 10s in Bills history such as Alex Van Pelt and Kelly Holcomb.

Daily Drive Podcast: Signings of the week and a new catch rule.

...

Got feedback on this newsletter or our Bills coverage? Email Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com. Find us on Facebook by clicking here and follow @BNBlitzNow on Twitter.

Want more BN Blitz? Sign up for a two-week free trial by clicking here