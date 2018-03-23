BLAKE, Kenneth R.

BLAKE - Kenneth R. Of Eustis, FL, formerly of Hamburg, NY, March 20, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Jane (nee Davis) Blake; loving father of Robert (Shauna) Blake, Mary (John) Szczepanski, Robin Blake, David (Carol) Fagnan, Raymond Fagnan, Judy (Ronald) Ward, and Nancy (Robert) Legler; cherished grandfather of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; predeceased by brothers and sisters; survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Sunday from 1-5 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555), and where a Funeral Service will be held Monday morning at 11 AM. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Mr. Blake was an Army Veteran of the Korean War. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com