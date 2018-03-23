Bills release DE Ryan Davis

The Buffalo Bills created some space under the salary cap Friday night with the release of defensive end Ryan Davis.

A league source confirmed that roster move to The Buffalo News. It was first reported by Eric Edholm of Pro Football Weekly.

Davis, 29, appeared in all 16 games for the Bills in 2017, making 29 tackles, three sacks and one forced fumble. He played 41 percent of the team's defensive snaps.

Davis' release saves the Bills $1.225 million against the team's salary cap for 2018. The team entered Friday with $15.8 million in space under the cap, according to NFL Players Association records, with one contract still to process.

Davis became expendable when the team added Trent Murphy in the first few days of free agency.