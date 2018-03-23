Bills not among teams at Johnny Manziel's workout

Thirteen teams reportedly attended Johnny Manziel's workout Thursday at the University of San Diego, but the QB-needy Bills weren't one of them.

Manziel, who went from first-round pick to NFL flameout in just two seasons, is trying to make a comeback after two years away from the league.

According to ESPN, the teams in attendance were the Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots, Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets, Oakland Raiders, Tennessee Titans, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bills are expected to consider taking a quarterback high in the draft, but so might the Browns, Giants and Jets – who own the top three picks – and they still attended the workout.

ESPN's Eric D. Williams reported than Manziel, still just 25 years old, threw 38 passes and missed only two amid a light rain. The former Heisman winner was throwing to receivers at San Diego's pro day.

"I'm sure there's a lot of questions – rightfully so – about him," said Manziel's quarterback coach, George Whitfield. "Where he is, what is his level of dedication – and can he even throw the ball? ... So he's been working and training."

Manziel knows he has a lot to prove to teams but is trying to show he has changed his ways.

"I drive down here a couple times a week and work out six days a week, and that's pretty much the schedule," Manziel said. "I'm a married man. I'm at home with my wife and my dogs, and I don't have a lot of time after that after doing six-hour training days.

"... For me, [I have] spurts in the past of being good. I've spurts in the past of showing promise and looking like I'm on the right path, and when I think I get there, something else happens. That's kind of the pattern that's been there in the last couple years of my life since college. So for me, the key right now is to be consistent and to continue what I'm doing day in and day out."