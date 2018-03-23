Bills free agent E.J. Gaines visiting Jets, Browns

Bills free agent cornerback E.J. Gaines was expected to be among the most sought after players at his position.

As free agency moves into its second wave, Gaines remains available. He has visits this week with the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns, according to the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Gaines previously met with the Arizona Cardinals; he has an offseason home in Arizona.

He has 59 tackles, three forced fumbles and an interception in 11 games last season after being acquired in training camp as part of the Sammy Watkins trade.