Area colleges (March 24)

| Published

AREA COLLEGES

Friday’s results

BASEBALL

Fredonia at New Paltz, ppd.

SOFTBALL

UB 9, Eastern Michigan 1 (5)

UB (9-14, 1-0): Danielle Lallos 2B, 3 RBI; Ally Power no-hitter, 5 Ks

Houghton at Medaille (2), ppd.

Elmira 5, Hilbert 2

H: Hannah Prenoveau 3-4, 2 2B, RBI

RDU/RTP Challenge

at Raleigh, N.C.

Kennesaw State 6, Niagara 5

N (5-15): Jerri Ann Orfano 2 RBI

North Carolina State 9, Niagara 1 (5)

The Spring Games

at Clermont, Fla.

Maryville 14, Buffalo State 4

BS: Abijah Adams 2 RBI

Thomas College 4, Buffalo State 3

BS (0-6): Hannah Dunlap, Abijah Adams, Nicole Adams RBI each

Wisconsin-Eau Claire 16, D’Youville 0 (5)

D’Youville 9, St. Lawrence 5

D (2-2): Jackie Langer 3-4, HR, 3 RBI

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Franciscan 14, Hilbert 9

H (0-3): Brooklynn Gormel 4g

MEN’S TENNIS

Queens 7, Daemen 2

WOMEN’S TENNIS

UB 5, Toledo 2

GOLF

FAU Slomin Autism Championship

at Boca Raton, Fla.

Team results

1, Connecticut 273; 19, Canisius 307.

Individual results

1, Jimmy Hervol (Connecticut) 64; T39, David Hanes (Canisius) 73.

For Division I information

UB: www.ubbulls.com

Canisius: www.gogriffs.com

Niagara: www.purpleeagles.com

Bona: www.gobonnies.com

