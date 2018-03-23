Area colleges (March 24)
AREA COLLEGES
Friday’s results
BASEBALL
Fredonia at New Paltz, ppd.
SOFTBALL
UB 9, Eastern Michigan 1 (5)
UB (9-14, 1-0): Danielle Lallos 2B, 3 RBI; Ally Power no-hitter, 5 Ks
Houghton at Medaille (2), ppd.
Elmira 5, Hilbert 2
H: Hannah Prenoveau 3-4, 2 2B, RBI
RDU/RTP Challenge
at Raleigh, N.C.
Kennesaw State 6, Niagara 5
N (5-15): Jerri Ann Orfano 2 RBI
North Carolina State 9, Niagara 1 (5)
The Spring Games
at Clermont, Fla.
Maryville 14, Buffalo State 4
BS: Abijah Adams 2 RBI
Thomas College 4, Buffalo State 3
BS (0-6): Hannah Dunlap, Abijah Adams, Nicole Adams RBI each
Wisconsin-Eau Claire 16, D’Youville 0 (5)
D’Youville 9, St. Lawrence 5
D (2-2): Jackie Langer 3-4, HR, 3 RBI
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Franciscan 14, Hilbert 9
H (0-3): Brooklynn Gormel 4g
MEN’S TENNIS
Queens 7, Daemen 2
WOMEN’S TENNIS
UB 5, Toledo 2
GOLF
FAU Slomin Autism Championship
at Boca Raton, Fla.
Team results
1, Connecticut 273; 19, Canisius 307.
Individual results
1, Jimmy Hervol (Connecticut) 64; T39, David Hanes (Canisius) 73.
For Division I information
UB: www.ubbulls.com
Canisius: www.gogriffs.com
Niagara: www.purpleeagles.com
Bona: www.gobonnies.com
Share this article