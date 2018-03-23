Angry boyfriend who attacked victims with sledgehammer, shovel gets 100 years in prison

A man convicted in a domestic violence attack that seriously injured three people was sentenced Friday to 100 years in prison.

Mark Dublino, 52, received consecutive 25-year sentences for the attempted murders of his former girlfriend and a friend of hers at the woman's Williamsville home on June 6, 2016. He smashed both victims in their skulls with a sledgehammer.

He received two 25-year terms to run concurrently with each other and consecutive to the attempted murder terms, for two first-degree burglary convictions that same day, for illegally entering the woman's house on Mill Street to commit the attacks.

Dublino received another two consecutive 25-year sentences for two counts of burglary in the first degree for then going to the woman's parents' home on Catherine Street, illegally entering and smashing the woman's then 77-year-old father with a garden shovel, fracturing the man's arm.

State Supreme Court Justice Deborah Haendiges also sentenced Dublino to two 7-year terms for the assault on the older man and to 2 1/13 to seven years for aggravated criminal contempt for violating an order of protection.

The three victims and the woman's mother all addressed the court before sentencing.

The former girlfriend also spoke directly to Dublino, telling him, "You were someone I loved and cared very much about. Nothing about you resembles that person I once knew. Your actions that day were despicable."

Dublino also had lengthy remarks, generally regarding what he felt was inadequate legal representation by Joseph Terranova.

Dublino still faces felony charges in connection with a physical assault on Terranova during a meeting in the Erie County Holding Center,

Dublino also talked about "lies" his victims have told to and about him. He did not deny the attacks but rather used his time in what appeared to be an effort to justify them.

He also tried to make the case that their descriptions of their injuries – which were testified to in court by medical personnel – were "overblown."

The judge responded by telling Dublino that she considered his actions "a set of deliberate, maniacal acts, acts that were calculated and diabolical."

She added that by "bludgeoning them over and over and over again even as they lay on the ground showed your interest was in killing them."

The judge said the prison sentence will protect the community from further harm.