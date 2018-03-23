Amherst man pleads guilty in child porn case

An Amherst man pleaded guilty this week in State Supreme Court to downloading child pornography to his cellphone and swapping it to others.

Kevin Szymanski Jr., 27, of Regency Court, was living on Oliver Street in North Tonawanda when the crime occurred in January 2015, Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Peter M. Wydysh said.

Szymanski pleaded guilty to promoting a sexual performance by a child. Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. scheduled sentencing for May 30. The maximum penalty is seven years in prison. Szymanski also will have to register as a sex offender.