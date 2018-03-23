ABLES, Jack

ABLES - Jack March 22, 2018. Beloved husband of Merle Ables; loving father of Mark (Nancy-Ann) Ables and Janet Ables-Register; brother of the late Robert J. Ables; grandfather of Matthew (Nataliya), Phillip (Judith), Julia, Jenna (Lenny), Allie, Joshua, Sarah (Jason), Charlotte and Whitney; great-grandfather of Alexei. Funeral Services Sunday 10 AM at MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., E. Amherst, 14051. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jewish Family Services. The family will be receiving friends Sunday 2-4 PM at Mark and Nancy-Ann's residence. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com