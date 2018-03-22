WULF, Carolynne R. (Lane)

Age 88, of Springville, died March 20, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Robert H. Wulf; mother of Karen (Charles) Witkop, Candi (Thomas) Dinse, Kathryn Wulf, Claudia Gernold; also survived by 11 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday from 3-6 PM at SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, 271 E. Main St., Springville. Funeral Services will be held Saturday at 11 AM in Our Savior Lutheran Church, 431 Waverly St., Springville. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Springville. Memorials may be made to the church. Online register book at www.smithweismantelfuneralhome.com