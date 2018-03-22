Victim says more than $1,000 swiped from slot machine

He gambled by walking away, and he lost.

A man visiting Buffalo Creek Casino told Buffalo police on Wednesday he was playing a slot machine last month and had a balance of $1,076 in the machine, according to a police report.

After he stepped away from the machine, another man cashed out the machine and redeemed the ticket a minute later, making off with the victim's cash, according to the report. The report did not indicate why or for how long the man was away from the slot machine.

The theft happened on Feb. 19, the victim told police.