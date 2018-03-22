Taylor Devices' CEO plans May retirement

The longtime CEO of shock absorber manufacturer Taylor Devices - and son of the company's founder - will step down at the end of May, yielding the top job to another company veteran.

Douglas P. Taylor will retire from his active roles at the company that bears his family's name as of May 31, after 27 years at the helm. He will be succeeded as president on June 1 by Alan R. Klembczyk, a 30-year company employee who spent most of his tenure at the North Tonawanda company managing the engineering department.

Taylor Devices makes giant seismic-protection dampers and shock absorbers used to protect buildings, bridges, towers, freeways and other structures against damage from earthquakes. The company employs more than 100 people and has installed its products on more than 700 buildings and bridges in 16 countries.

Klembczyk has served as design engineer, assistant chief engineer, chief engineer and most recently as vice president of sales and engineering. He has overseen the design and development of shock and vibration absorption products for a diverse customer base, publishing several research papers on various uses of structural dampers and shock absorbers, and holds U.S. patents for some products.

Taylor, whose father Paul founded the company in 1955, joined Taylor Devices in 1971, and was named its president in 1991. He had previously worked at affiliate Tayco Developments since 1966, serving as its president.

During his career, he wrote more than 75 technical articles, and holds or shares 36 patents in energy management, hydraulics and shock isolation. He was awarded the Franklin and Jefferson Medal in 1998 for commercialization of defense technology developed under the federal Small Business Innovation Research program, and also received the Dean's Award for Engineering Achievement from University at Buffalo's School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.

He has also been honored by various industry, engineering and aeronautics organizations, including the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

Executive Vice President Richard G. Hill will also retire at the same time as Taylor. Hill, who joined the company in 1978, was named vice president and a member of the board of directors in 1991. He has held key management positions on various major aerospace and defense contracts.