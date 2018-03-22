Steuben Foods buys former Clevermethod property in Elma

The growth of its new Elmhurst Milked line of vegan, nut-based beverages has prompted its parent company to expand its Elma operations by acquiring a neighboring property.

Steuben Foods paid $1.35 million to buy 1200 Maple St. from Douglas Kasperek's Cleverland LLC.

Kasperek is president and co-owner of 18-year-old software developer Clevermethod, which used to operate in the squat blue-and-orange building at the 3.57-acre site before moving to its current location at 611 Jamison Road.

Steuben is headquartered at 1150 Maple, on a sprawling 148-acre property near the Aurora Expressway that virtually surrounds the smaller former Clevermethod site.

Steuben, a food processing company, used to make the Elmhurst line of dairy milk until 2016, but then relaunched its Elmhurst Milked line of beverages using almonds, cashews and other nuts to make nondairy milk. It began selling its products last year at independent local grocery stores like Dash's Markets, Premier Gourmet and Lexington Coop, but expanded its rollout this month to Wegmans and Walmart stores.