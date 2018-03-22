St. Joe's graduate Jaylen Morris signs multi-year deal with Atlanta Hawks

Jaylen Morris, a Williamsville native who played high school basketball at St. Joe's Collegiate Institute, signed a multi-year contract with the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.

Morris, who had previously played with the Hawks on a pair of 10-day contracts, is averaging 4.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists in six games. He's missed the Hawks' last four games after suffering an ankle injury against the Chicago Bulls on March 11.

With Morris' second 10-day coming to a close, Atlanta had to decide whether to let the rookie wing go or sign him through the rest of the season due to NBA regulations.

Morris played 39 games with Atlanta's G-League affiliate, the Erie Bayhawks, before signing his first 10-day contract with the Hawks. The former All-Western New York honorable mention went undrafted out of Molloy College.