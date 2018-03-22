SMERKA, Gerard, Sr. "Gerry"

March 17, 2018 of Orchard Park, NY at the age of 76. Loving son of the late Frank and Anna Smerka; devoted husband to the late Joyce Smerka (nee Riddell); former husband of Rebecca Peters; beloved Father of Gerard Smerka, Jr. (Dori), Melissa Lyon, Michael Gilcrest (Kelly), and Ken Gilcrest (Lori); treasured grandfather of Elie Lyon, Maxwell and Jacob Smerka, and Rhea, Dane, Gracie, and Riley Gilcrest; dear brother of Francine S. Hall and the late Terrance J. Smerka (Carole); also survived by niece Elizabeth Hall Olszewski and nephews Timothy C. Hall, and Chris Smerka. Friends will be received Saturday from 10AM-12PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. and Rte. 5), Hamburg, NY 716-627-2919, where a prayer service will be held at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Western New York. Online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com