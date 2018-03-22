SCHUMACHER-CRIMMEN, Geraldine M. (Heck)

SCHUMACHER-CRIMMEN - Geraldine M. (nee Heck)

Of Akron, at the age of 81 on March 19, 2018. Dear wife of the late Richard J. Schumacher and the late Paul F. Crimmen. Beloved mother of David (Karen) Schumacher, Brian (Susan) Schumacher, Tracy (Doug) Smith, Scott (Robin) Schumacher and Shawn (Lorena) Crimmen. Beloved step-mother of Patricia (David) Samson, Carolyn (Robert Berdine) O'Leary, Kevin (Kathleen) Crimmen, Maureen Crimmen, Brian (Meg) Crimmen, Paul Crimmen, Jr. and Terry (Tara Kenny) Crimmen. Sister of the late Frank (late Freda) and Frederick (late Rhea) Heck. Also survived by 24 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Geraldine grew up on the East side of Buffalo, a relative of the late Mayor Schwab and whose grandfather, Conrad "Charlie" Braun was responsible for being one of the first major residential builders in the city. She married her high school sweetheart, Richard, and after his passing she later married Paul, both being widowed, fatefully meeting when she was buying a car where Paul had managed the dealership. She became the catalyst and caregiver to an extended family, also taking in foster children and exchange students, while some of the boys lived in the dormitories of St. Francis High School. She loved the beach house in Canada and had an infamous self whistle and large dinner bell that would draw all of the children back with their friends for an army sized supper. She was very tactful and frugal, but in a way to be as generous as she possibly could be to all three generations that saw her as the matriarch. Her love for her grandchildren was endless, evident through each child's collection of boxes of cards, clippings and photos that never stopped coming. She was a selfless friend to all who knew her. Visitation Friday from 5-7 PM at BERNHARDT FUNERAL HOME, LLC., 130 Main St., Akron (716-542-9522). Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mark's Church, 401 Woodward Ave. at Amherst St., Buffalo, Saturday at 10:30 AM Burial to follow at White Chapel Memorial Park, Amherst. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to "Wounded Warrior Project". Please visit us online at

