RIESZ, Steven J.

RIESZ - Steven J. March 20, 2018. Beloved husband of Susan (nee Harris) Riesz; dearest father of Ryan Mary (Peter) Krug and Alexander Riesz; proud and loving Papa of Andrew, Leah, and Genevieve Krug, and his devoted dog Rudy; survived by brothers and sisters; son-in-law of the late Robert and Mary Harris; brother-in-law of Nancy (Charles) Sharman, Robert (Lisa), and Michael Harris; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Friday from 4-8 PM at the REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 657 Abbott Rd. (corner Red Jacket Pkwy.). Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 11:30 AM at Our Lady of Charity Parish-St. Ambrose Worship Site. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined, memorial tributes may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY.