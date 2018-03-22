Reporters' Notebook: March 22, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: A favorite line from comedian Chico Marx, born on this date in 1887, “Well, who you gonna believe, me or your own eyes?”

. . .

GO FISH – Iron Island Museum, 998 Lovejoy St., will host a Krolick’s Lenten fish fry dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Dinners are $12. For info and tickets, call 892-3084.

. . .

SUNNY SIDE UP – Salem Lutheran Church, 10 McClellan Circle at McKinley Parkway and Whitfield Avenue, will host an Easter EGGstravaganza at 3 p.m. Saturday. There will be egg painting and decorations, games, crafts and an egg hunt. Everyone will get a prize. Hot dogs and beverages provided. Admission is free. All are welcome. For info, call 824-2787.

. . .

LOW BRIDGE – A musical program, “The Erie Canal – Songs and Instruments,” will be presented by the Black Rock Historical Society at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Sportsmen’s Tavern, 326 Amherst St. Admission is free.

Singing songs and telling stories from his research on the canal and its music will be folksinger Dave Ruch, performing on banjo, guitar, mandolin, bones, spoons and jaw harp.

. . .

ALL INCLUSIVE – The Irish, Polish and Italians will celebrate their holiday traditions, food and music together from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the 20th annual St. Patrick Joseph Dyngus Tri-Ethnic Party in the Buffalo Irish Center, 245 Abbott Road.

Performing will be the Polish band The Buffalo Touch, the Irish band Penny Whiskey and the Italian band The Formula Band. Tickets are $10 advance, $12 at the door. For tickets, call Dan and Carol McCue at 834-7664 or the Tara Gift Shoppe at 825-6700.

. . .

CAT’S MEOW – Ten Lives Club cat rescue and adoption group will host its 17th annual Furball event from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday in the Lake Erie Club, 3200 South Park Ave., Lackawanna. Admission is free. There will be more than 100 theme baskets, a cash bar, food and desserts for sale, a silent auction, crafters, vendors, music by DJ Atomic Rhapsody and cats for adoption. For more info, call 646-5577 or visit tenlivesclub.com.

. . .

WORD TO THE WISE – Karen Davis from the State Attorney General’s Office will speak on “How to Avoid Being a Victim of Fraud” at a luncheon program hosted by the Northtowns Christian Women’s Connection at 11:30 a.m. next Wednesday in the Classics V, 2425 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst.

Following a buffet luncheon, Red Hatter Jan Edgerton will talk about her memoir, “Despite Your Past, A Bright Future Lies Ahead.” Cost is $22. All are welcome. Reservations are needed by Monday. Call 775-5002 or 836-4525.

. . .

