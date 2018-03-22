Report: Pitt talking to UB basketball coach Nate Oats

After Rhode Island's Danny Hurley decided on UConn, Pittsburgh has turned its attention to UB coach Nate Oats and Washington's Mike Hopkins, according to a report from Adam Zagoria of SNY.

Oats, who took the Bulls to the NCAA Tournament twice in the last three years and whose team upset Arizona in the first round last week, recently signed a five-year contract with UB.

The contract, however, has a $1 million buyout. That likely would not be cost prohibitive for a school that owes fired coach Kevin Stallings a total of $9.4 million for the four years remaining on his contract.

As detailed Sunday by The Buffalo News, Oats was likely to be courted after the NCAA Tournament win helped up his national profile. Oats has been the head coach for three years and his team is likely to be even better next season so he might be inclined not to leave yet.

As of Thursday, Oats planned to travel to Albany on Friday to attend Saturday morning's UB women's game in the NCAA Tournament.

Oats' departure would be an early challenge for new UB athletic director Mark Alnutt, who was introduced Wednesday. Alnutt also is likely to need to address a potential contract extension for UB women's basketball coach Felisha Legette-Jack. She signed a five-year deal two years ago and has said there have been no talks about an extension.

Hopkins was named the Pac-12 Coach of the Year in his first season at Washington after a long run as Jim Boeheim's top assistant at Syracuse. Hopkins' six-year, $12.3 million contract includes a $2 million buyout if he leaves in the first year.

According to CBS Sports, Pitt offered Hurley an average annual salary of more than $3 million per year.