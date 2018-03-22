POLLOCK, Rolf R.

POLLOCK - Rolf R. Of Youngstown, NY, March 15, 2018; age 72. Father of David E., Michael E., Jeffery A., Joshua N. and Brianna R. Pollock and the late Eric L. Pollock; grandfather of Arianna R. Billings, Gabriel N., Kendall R., Adrianna and Kimberly Pollock; brother of the late Mark E. Pollock. Friends may call at the HARDISON FUNERAL HOMES, INC., 3648 Ransomville Rd., Ransomville, on Saturday, March 24th, from 5-7 PM. For online registry, please visit at:

