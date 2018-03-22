PIASECKI, Cathy (Lash)

Of Orchard Park, NY, March 17, 2018; beloved wife of Frederick J. Piasecki, Jr.; loving mother of Sarah J. (Jeremy Harvey) Piasecki; daughter of the late Donald and Shirley Lash; sister-in-law of John (Wendy) Piasecki; aunt of Jenna and Matthew (Brittany); godmother of Danielle Zappia. The family will receive friends Thursday and Friday, 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 East Quaker St. (Rte. 20A), Orchard Park, 1.5 miles east of Rte. 219. Services will be held Saturday, 11 AM in the Orchard Park Presbyterian Church, 4369 South Buffalo St., Orchard Park. Memorials may be made to the Orchard Park Lions Club, PO Box 61, Orchard Park, NY 14127. Share online condolences at www.febrownsons.com