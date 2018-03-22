OLSZEWSKI, Joan T. (Hodur)

OLSZEWSKI - Joan T. (nee Hodur)

March 20, 2018. Beloved wife of late Stanley N. Olszewski, Jr.; devoted mother of Thomas, Daniel, Kenneth and the late Michael Olszewski; dearest sister of late Norman (Elaine) Hodur; also survived by 3 grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to gather for a Celebration of Joan's Life at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem) on Sunday from 3-6 PM where a funeral service will held at 5:30 PM. Share online condolences at www.Pietszak.com