More dry chilly days in store for Buffalo; warm-up next week

Canadian high pressure will keep the weather mainly dry, but cool across the Buffalo Niagara region for the next several days, according to the National Weather Service.

Here's what weather service forecasters say to expect:

Today and tonight

Partly sunny conditions with highs in the mid 30s and northwest breeze that will make it feel 10 to 15 degrees colder.

There's a 20 percent chance for snow showers overnight, otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 20s, forecasters said.

Friday

There's a slight chance for some early snow showers. Clouds will give way to mostly sunny conditions during the day with highs in the mid 30s, forecasters said.

Weekend

Partial sunshine is expected Saturday with highs in the mid 30s.

Sunday is forecast to be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s, the weather service said.

Beyond

Temperatures should finally start to moderate early next week and become more seasonal.

Forecasters call for highs in the mid 40s on Monday, upper 40s on Tuesday and mid 40s on Wednesday with chances for showers Tuesday night and Wednesday.

The average daily high temperature in Buffalo next week ranges from 45 to 48 degrees.