Middleport man admits sex crime against girl

Erik T. Chraston of Middleport pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempted first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child. The victim was 6 years old when the abuse began in September 2007. The abuse continued through December 2013, when she was 13.

Defense attorney P. Andrew Vona said Chraston, who was under indictment on sex charges that could have put him in prison for life, accepted a plea deal that limited his sentence to seven years. State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. will sentence him May 23.

Chraston, 41, of Terry Street, was jailed without bail to await sentencing. After serving his time, he will face 15 years of post-release supervision.