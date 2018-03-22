Man who robbed Lockport ER of drugs at gunpoint will serve 7 years

Adam D. Kibler, who was armed with two rifles and a fake bomb when he robbed the Eastern Niagara Hospital emergency room of opiates, was sentenced Thursday to seven years in state prison.

Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III placed Kibler, 25, of LeVan Avenue, Lockport, on probation last October. But 10 days later, Kibler was charged with possessing hypodermic needles loaded with a clear liquid, trying to arrange a drug purchase by text message, and using someone else’s urine to try to pass a drug test.

Kibler stormed into the Lockport hospital in the early hours of May 7, 2016, and stole Dilaudid at gunpoint. He eluded police gunfire outside and was at large for a few hours before being caught.