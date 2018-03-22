Los Angeles DA's office will not bring charges against Zay Jones

Buffalo Bills receiver Zay Jones has cleared a significant hurdle in the wake of his troubling incident in Los Angeles Monday night.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office has declined to pursue charges of felony vandalism against Jones, according to a spokesman for the office. The DA's office has determined there is insufficient evidence, according to Paul Eakins, the DA's public information officer. Eakins said in an email to The News he could not provide any further information on the matter.

A naked and bloodied Jones was arrested on suspicion of vandalism after an altercation with his brother, Cayleb, a wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings. Video footage obtained by TMZ Sports showed the altercation, in which Jones can be heard saying he wants to "fight for Jesus."

Police responded to the 900 block of S. Figueroa St. A police spokesman told The News "a male adult, later identified as Isaiah Jones, was breaking glass doors and windows at the locations." He was taken into custody at 11:40 p.m. Monday. TMZ reported that Cayleb Jones had to restrain his brother from jumping out of a 30th-floor window.

Jones' father, Robert, took to social media Wednesday to thank fans and supporters for their concern and state: "Zay is with me and his mom! He's gonna be fine!"

The fact there are no charges in the case obviously figures to help Jones regarding the NFL's review of the matter.

The 22-year-old Jones caught 27 passes for 316 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie for the Bills last season.