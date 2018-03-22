Lewiston man accused of $600 in meat thefts from two stores

A man charged with stealing $445 worth of ham from a supermarket in Niagara Falls on Wednesday allegedly admitted after his arrest he had also just stolen $200 worth of steak from Walmart, according to Niagara Falls police reports.

Neal P. Jacobs, 32, of Upper Mountain Road, Lewiston, is accused of putting multiple packages of ham into a shopping cart, placing his coat over the meat and then trying to walk out of the Tops Markets on Niagara Falls Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. without paying, according to a police report.

As the officer arresting Jacobs in Tops was talking over the police radio about "the copious amounts of meat found," Jacobs allegedly admitted he took 11 packages of steak from Walmart about an hour earlier. Walmart representatives confirmed to police the steaks recovered by authorities had been stolen.

Jacobs faces charges of fifth-degree possession of stolen property and petit larceny, according to the reports.