Share this article

print logo

Letter: Children provide adults a lesson in common sense

| Published

Children provide adults a lesson in common sense

Many years ago, Buffalo comedian Mark Russell, on PBS, joked about an automatic rifle taking the fun out of duck hunting. Not so humorous now.

A student from Parkland, Fla., questioned why Nikolas Cruz could go into a store and buy this weapon of war. Bless his wisdom and that of the other young people who are teaching adults a lesson in common sense.

Now, the management of Dick’s Sporting Goods is banning the selling of these weapons. A wise decision and one that could be duplicated by other merchants. Hopefully, the buying public will also support its efforts.

Sue and Tony Buttino Sr.

West Seneca

There are no comments - be the first to comment