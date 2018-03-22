Letter: Children provide adults a lesson in common sense

Children provide adults a lesson in common sense

Many years ago, Buffalo comedian Mark Russell, on PBS, joked about an automatic rifle taking the fun out of duck hunting. Not so humorous now.

A student from Parkland, Fla., questioned why Nikolas Cruz could go into a store and buy this weapon of war. Bless his wisdom and that of the other young people who are teaching adults a lesson in common sense.

Now, the management of Dick’s Sporting Goods is banning the selling of these weapons. A wise decision and one that could be duplicated by other merchants. Hopefully, the buying public will also support its efforts.

Sue and Tony Buttino Sr.

West Seneca