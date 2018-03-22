Latest population estimate shows Erie County holding steady

Erie County's population held steady in 2017, according to the latest estimate released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

As of July 1, 2017, Erie County's population was estimated at 925,528 – 2,412 more than the year before.

The county's population has grown by less than 1 percent over the past six years.

While that's a tiny gain, it reverses a prior trend of population losses.

Other counties remain less populated than they were in 2010.

Niagara County, for instance, showed a negligible drop in population year over year, but a deeper loss of 2.4 percent of its population – more than 5,000 people – since 2010. Most Southern Tier counties also experienced year-over-year population losses, and longer-term losses of 3 percent to 4 percent since 2010.

The Buffalo-Niagara region's population in 2017 was 1,136,856 – a gain of nearly 2,000 people since 2016. It remains the 51st biggest metro area in the nation for population. Much of the region's recent population growth has been attributed to refugee and immigrant resettlement in Buffalo.

While the metro area's population change over the past six years of .1 percent reflects the status quo for the region, higher growth within Erie County appears to be offsetting population erosion in other areas.

Across the state, most counties with major upstate cities showed similar trends to Erie County, with stable population figures, or incremental population growth year-over-year and since 2010.