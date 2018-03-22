KLEINE, Andrew H. "Andy"

Of Lake View, NY, unexpectedly March 20, 2018. Beloved husband of Norma (nee Gambini) Kleine; cherished father and best friend of Christopher Kleine; brother of Ethel Slocum and the late Dorothy, Alice and Joan. The family will be present to receive friends Friday from 2-5 and 7-9 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555), where Funeral Services will be held Saturday morning at 10 o'clock. Interment in Lakeside Memorial Cemetery. Mr. Kleine was a retired millwright from Bethlehem Steel and General Motors and member of USWA Local #2601 for 25 years and UAW Local #774 for 15 years. Please share your condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com