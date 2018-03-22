IZZO, Christopher Anthony

IZZO - Christopher Anthony Passed away peacefully on March 19, 2018, in Baton Rouge, LA, at 93 years old. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Terri Izzo; their children Nicole Izzo Mlynczak (husband John) and Gina Christine Izzo; son Daniel Anthony Izzo (wife Mona); daughters Nancy Allyn DeStefano (husband Gus) and Laurie Ann Izzo Payne; sister Annemarie Mone; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father Antonio Izzo, mother Antonetta Izzo, and sons Michael Christopher Izzo and Joseph Earl Izzo. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. George Catholic Church in Baton Rouge. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in the name of Christopher Izzo may be made to Interlochen Center for the Arts.