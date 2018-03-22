Homeless Niagara Falls man charged with $10,000 damage at electrical firm

A homeless Niagara Falls man pleaded not guilty in Niagara County Court Wednesday to an indictment accusing him of doing more than $10,000 in damage to electrical equipment at a Niagara Falls company.

Henry L. Dykes, 58, was charged with second-degree criminal mischief and three misdemeanors in connection with a Jan. 27, 2016, incident at MGM Electrical Surplus Inc. on Fairfield Avenue in the Falls.

Assistant District Attorney John N. Philipps said Dykes allegedly entered a fenced yard at the company and cut copper wire out of transformers and other large equipment. He was indicted in 2016, but it took two years before police were able to track him down, Philipps said.

Judge Sara Sheldon set Dykes' bail at $5,000.