Get your tickets to 19 new concerts, events

Trauma. 6 p.m. April 23. Mohawk Place, 47 E. Mohawk St. 312-9279. buffalosmohawkplace.com. Tickets are $10 advance, $15 day of show (After Dark, 893-2900, ticketfly.com).

Kiss Army. 8 p.m. April 28. Rapids Theatre, 1711 Main St., Niagara Falls. 205-8925. rapidstheatre.com. Tickets are $10-$40 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 23 (box office, ticketfly.com, 877-435-9849).

Natural Wonder: The Ultimate Stevie Wonder Tribute. 8 p.m. June 2. Seneca Niagara Casino Events Center, 310 Fourth St., Niagara Falls. 278-4944. senecaniagaracasino.com. Tickets start at $45 and go on sale at noon March 23 (8 Clans, Club Store, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000).

Richard Buckner. 7:30 p.m. June 6. Sportsmens Tavern, 326 Amherst St. 874-7734. sportsmenstavern.com. Tickets are $10.

Keith Sweat. 8 p.m. June 9. Seneca Niagara Casino Events Center, 310 Fourth St., Niagara Falls. 278-4944. senecaniagaracasino.com. Tickets start at $45 and go on sale at noon Friday (8 Clans, Club Store, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000).

Steven Tyler and the Loving Mary Band. 7 p.m. June 12. Artpark, 450 S. Fourth St., Lewiston. 754-4375. artpark.net. Tickets are $17-$77 (box office, tickets.com, artpark.net, 888-223-6000). See more information.

The Machine Performs Pink Floyd. 8 p.m. June 15. Seneca Allegany Casino Events Center, 777 Seneca Allegany Blvd., Salamanca. 945-9300. senecaalleganycasino.com. Tickets start at $15 and go on sale at noon March 23 (Logo Shop, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000).

Martina McBride. 8 p.m. June 16. Seneca Allegany Casino Events Center, 777 Seneca Allegany Blvd., Salamanca. 945-9300. senecaalleganycasino.com. Tickets start at $25 and go on sale at noon March 23 (Logo Shop, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000).

Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers. 5 p.m. June 19, with The Wood Brothers. Artpark, 450 S. Fourth St., Lewiston. 754-4375. artpark.net. Tickets are $12-$27 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 23 (box office, tickets.com, artpark.net, 888-223-6000).

Ron Hawkins. 8 p.m. June 22-23. Babeville, 341 Delaware Ave. 852-3835. babeville.com. Tickets are $25 (box office, ticketfly.com).

Godsmack and Shinedown. 7 p.m. July 24. Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center. darienlake.com. Tickets are $25-$99.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 23 (livenation.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000). See more information.

Sophie B. Hawkins. 8 p.m. June 30. Seneca Niagara Casino Events Center, 310 Fourth St., Niagara Falls. 278-4944. senecaniagaracasino.com. Tickets start at $35 and go on sale at noon March 23 (8 Clans, Club Store, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000).

Brit Floyd Eclipse World Tour. 7 p.m. July 31. Artpark, 450 S. Fourth St., Lewiston. 754-4375. artpark.net. Tickets are $12-$27 (box office, tickets.com, artpark.net, 888-223-6000).

Slightly Stoopid. 6 p.m. Aug. 10, with Stick Figure and Pepper. Artpark, 450 S. Fourth St., Lewiston. 754-4375. artpark.net. Tickets are $40 advance, $45 day of show and go on sale 10 a.m. March 23 (box office, tickets.com, artpark.net, 888-223-6000).

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson. 7 p.m. Aug. 12. Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center. darienlake.com. Tickets are $29.50-$99.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 24 (livenation.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000). See more information.

Bill Engvall. 4 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18. Riviera Theatre, 67 Webster St., North Tonawanda. 692-2413. rivieratheatre.org. Tickets are $54-$64 and go on sale 10 a.m. March 23 (box office, 692-2413, rivieratheatre.org). See more information.

G-Eazy. 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24, with Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla $ign, YBN Nahmir, P-Lo & Murda Beatz. Darien Lake Amphitheater, 9993 Alleghany Road, Darien Center. darienlake.com. Tickets are $29.50-$79.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 23 (livenation.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000). See more information.

Boy George and Culture Club. 6 p.m. Aug. 28, with The B-52s and Tom Bailey. Artpark, 450 S. Fourth St., Lewiston. 754-4375. artpark.net. Tickets are $17-$77 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 23 (box office, tickets.com, artpark.net, 888-223-6000). See more information.

Dennis Quaid and The Sharks. 8 p.m. June 23. Seneca Niagara Casino Events Center, 310 Fourth St., Niagara Falls. 278-4944. senecaniagaracasino.com. Tickets start at $75 and go on sale at noon March 23 (8 Clans, Club Store, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000). See more information.