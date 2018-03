Smiles at Plantasia Preview Night 2018

Photo: 1 / 53

Plantasia Preview Night 2018 happened at Hamburg Fairgrounds on Wednesday, March 21, with an abundance of colors, plants, more than 100 vendors and tables for nature-based community organizations. The official exhibit, called Plantasia Cityscapes into the Night, runs for March 22 through 25. Fourteen fully landscaped gardens are on view, too.