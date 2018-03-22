BuffaloNews.com
Arizona Coyotes 4, Buffalo Sabres1
Buffalo Sabres video coach, Mat Myers gives high fives to Buffalo Sabres left wing Benoit Poulio as he headed to the locker room after warm ups.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres video coach, Mat Myers gives high fives to Buffalo Sabres goaltender Chad Johnson as he headed to the locker room after warm ups.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres video coach, Mat Myers gives high fives to Buffalo Sabres right wing Jason Pominville (29) as he headed to the locker room after warm ups.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Jordan Nolan (17) battles Arizona Coyotes center Nick Cousins (25) for the puck in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Jordan Nolan (17) battles Arizona Coyotes center Nick Cousins (25) for the puck in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres right wing Nicholas Baptiste (13) battles Arizona Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson (23) for the puck in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Chad Johnson (31) lets in the first goal of the game in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Scott Wilson (20) is hammered by Arizona Coyotes defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson (4) in front of the net in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Scott Wilson (20) is hammered by Arizona Coyotes defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson (4) in front of the net in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel (15) skates back to the bench in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres left wing Evan Rodrigues (71)makes a shot on Arizona Coyotes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres left wing Evan Rodrigues (71)makes a shot on Arizona Coyotes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Arizona Coyotes center Christian Dvorak (18) shots on Buffalo Sabres goaltender Chad Johnson (31) in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Arizona Coyotes center Christian Dvorak (18) shoots on Buffalo Sabres goaltender Chad Johnson (31) in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Jordan Nolan (17) scores on Arizona Coyotes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Jordan Nolan (17) scores on Arizona Coyotes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel (15) on the bench in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Arizona Coyotes center Nick Cousins (25) shoots on Buffalo Sabres goaltender Chad Johnson (31) in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel (15) skates with the puck in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Chad Johnson (31) lets in the second goal of the game in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Chad Johnson (31) lets in the second goal of the game in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel (15) battles Arizona Coyotes defenseman Kevin Connauton (44) for the puck in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel (15) on the bench in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) blocks a shot by Arizona Coyotes center Derek Stepan (21) in the third period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) blocks a shot by Arizona Coyotes center Derek Stepan (21) in the third period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) blocks a shot by Arizona Coyotes center Derek Stepan (21) in the third period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Ryan O'Reilly (90) tries to block the view of Arizona Coyotes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) in the third period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Ryan O'Reilly (90) tries to block the view of Arizona Coyotes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) in the third period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel (15) battles Arizona Coyotes center Nick Cousins (25) for the puck in the third period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Marco Scandella (6) blocks a shot in the third period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) lets in the third goal of the game in the third period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) lets in the third goal of the game in the third period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) lets in the third goal of the game in the third period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres on the bench n the third period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (55) hits Arizona Coyotes center Derek Stepan (21) so hard his helmet fell off in the third period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Arizona Coyotes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) makes a save on a shot bye Buffalo Sabres center Ryan O'Reilly (90) in the third period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Thursday, March 22, 2018
Related content
The Wraparound: Coyotes 4, Sabres 1
